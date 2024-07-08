Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM) Simple Harmonic Motion is a type of periodic motion where an object oscillates around an equilibrium position. The motion is characterized by a restoring force proportional to the displacement from the equilibrium, leading to sinusoidal motion. In SHM, parameters such as amplitude, frequency, and phase constant are crucial for describing the motion's characteristics.

Amplitude (A) Amplitude is the maximum displacement of an oscillating object from its equilibrium position. In the context of SHM, it represents the peak value of the oscillation, indicating how far the object moves from the center point during its motion. The amplitude is a key factor in determining the energy of the oscillating system, as greater amplitudes correspond to higher energy levels.