Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM) Simple Harmonic Motion is a type of periodic motion where an object oscillates around an equilibrium position. The motion can be described by a sine or cosine function, characterized by parameters such as amplitude, angular frequency, and phase constant. Understanding SHM is crucial for analyzing oscillatory systems, as it provides the foundational equations that govern the motion. Recommended video: Guided course 07:52 07:52 Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums

Phase Constant (ϕ) The phase constant, denoted as ϕ, determines the initial position of an oscillating object at time t = 0. It shifts the sine or cosine function along the time axis, allowing for the description of various starting conditions in oscillatory motion. In the context of SHM, knowing the phase constant is essential for accurately predicting the position and velocity of the mass at any given time. Recommended video: Guided course 08:59 08:59 Phase Constant of a Wave Function