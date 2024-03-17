17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
5:10 minutes
Problem 14.49
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A clock pendulum oscillates at a frequency of 2.5 Hz. At t = 0, it is released from rest starting at an angle of 12° to the vertical. Ignoring friction, what will be the position (angle in radians) of the pendulum at
(a) t = 0.25 s?
