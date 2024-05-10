In Section 14–5, the oscillation of a simple pendulum (Fig. 14–48) is viewed as linear motion along the arc length 𝓍 and analyzed via F = ma. Alternatively, the pendulum’s movement can be regarded as rotational motion about its point of support and analyzed using T = Iα . Carry out this alternative analysis and show that θ (t) = θₘₐₓ cos ( √g/ℓ t + θ) ,

where θ (t) is the angular displacement of the pendulum from the vertical at time t, as long as its maximum value is less than about .

<IMAGE>