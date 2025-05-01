Problem 71
We wish to determine the depth of a swimming pool filled with water by measuring the width (x = 5.20m) and then noting that the bottom edge of the pool is just visible at an angle of 13.0° above the horizontal as shown in Fig. 32–61. Calculate the depth of the pool.
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Problem 72
A 1.80-m-tall person stands 4.20 m from a convex mirror and notices that he looks precisely half as tall as he does in a plane mirror placed at the same distance. What is the radius of curvature of the convex mirror? (Assume that θ ≈ θ .) [Hint: The viewing angle is half.]
Problem 77
The label on a laser says it produces light of wavelength 670 nm. The laser beam passes through a block of plastic for which n = 1.57. What is the wavelength of the light inside the plastic?
Problem 79
When light passes through a prism, the angle that the refracted ray makes relative to the incident ray is called the deviation angle δ, Fig. 32–64. Show that this angle is a minimum when the ray passes through the prism symmetrically, perpendicular to the bisector of the apex angle Φ, and show that the minimum deviation angle, δm, is related to the prism’s index of refraction n by
[Hint: For θ in radians, .]
Problem 83
A triangular prism made of crown glass (n = 1.52) with base angles of 26.0° is surrounded by air. If parallel rays are incident normally on its base as shown in Fig. 32–66, what is the angle Φ between the two emerging rays?
Problem 85
Light from a laser (in air) strikes the exact center of one face of a solid glass cube (n = 1.40) at an angle θ relative to the normal. The refracted beam travels inside the glass until it strikes an adjacent face of the cube. The original angle of incidence θ is such that no light exits the cube where the beam strikes the second face. What is the maximum value θ can have?
Problem 87
An object is placed 21 cm from a certain mirror. The image is half the height of the object, inverted, and real. How far is the image from the mirror, and what is the radius of curvature of the mirror?
Problem 90
Suppose Fig. 32–37 shows a cylindrical rod whose end has a radius of curvature R = 2.0 cm, and the rod is immersed in water with index of refraction of 1.33. The rod has index of refraction 1.49. Find the location and height of the image of an object 2.0 mm high located 23 cm away from the rod.
Problem 90a
Figure 33–51 was taken from the NIST Laboratory (National Institute of Standards and Technology) in Boulder, CO, 2.0 km from the hiker in the photo. The Sun’s image was 15 mm across on the film. Estimate the focal length of the camera lens (actually a telescope). The Sun has diameter 1.4 x 106 km, and it is 1.5 x 108 km away.
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Problem 91
A coin lies at the bottom of a 0.95-m-deep pool. If a viewer sees it at a 45° angle, where is the image of the coin, relative to the coin? [Hint: The image is found by tracing back to the intersection of two rays.]
Problem 93
The paint used on highway signs often contains small transparent spheres which provide nighttime illumination of the sign’s lettering by retro-reflecting vehicle headlight beams. Consider a light ray from air incident on one such sphere of radius r and index of refraction n. Let θ be its incident angle, and let the ray follow the path shown in Fig. 32–70, so that the ray exits the sphere in the direction exactly antiparallel to its incoming direction. Considering only rays for which sin θ can be approximated as θ, determine the required value for n.
Problem 94
You hold a small flat mirror 0.50 m in front of you and can see your reflection twice in that mirror because there is a full-length mirror 1.0 m behind you (Fig. 32–71). Determine the distance of each image from you.
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Ch. 32 - Light: Reflection and Refraction
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