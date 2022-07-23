Critical Angle

The critical angle is the angle of incidence above which total internal reflection occurs when light attempts to move from a denser medium to a less dense medium. It can be calculated using the formula θc = arcsin(n2/n1), where n1 is the refractive index of the denser medium and n2 is that of the less dense medium. In this scenario, the maximum angle θ must be less than the critical angle for light to remain within the glass cube.