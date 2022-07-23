Suppose Fig. 32–37 shows a cylindrical rod whose end has a radius of curvature R = 2.0 cm, and the rod is immersed in water with index of refraction of 1.33. The rod has index of refraction 1.49. Find the location and height of the image of an object 2.0 mm high located 23 cm away from the rod.
Light from a laser (in air) strikes the exact center of one face of a solid glass cube (n = 1.40) at an angle θ relative to the normal. The refracted beam travels inside the glass until it strikes an adjacent face of the cube. The original angle of incidence θ is such that no light exits the cube where the beam strikes the second face. What is the maximum value θ can have?
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Key Concepts
Snell's Law
Critical Angle
Total Internal Reflection
A triangular prism made of crown glass (n = 1.52) with base angles of 26.0° is surrounded by air. If parallel rays are incident normally on its base as shown in Fig. 32–66, what is the angle Φ between the two emerging rays?
An object is placed 21 cm from a certain mirror. The image is half the height of the object, inverted, and real. How far is the image from the mirror, and what is the radius of curvature of the mirror?
The label on a laser says it produces light of wavelength 670 nm. The laser beam passes through a block of plastic for which n = 1.57. What is the wavelength of the light inside the plastic?
Figure 33–51 was taken from the NIST Laboratory (National Institute of Standards and Technology) in Boulder, CO, 2.0 km from the hiker in the photo. The Sun’s image was 15 mm across on the film. Estimate the focal length of the camera lens (actually a telescope). The Sun has diameter 1.4 x 106 km, and it is 1.5 x 108 km away.
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When light passes through a prism, the angle that the refracted ray makes relative to the incident ray is called the deviation angle δ, Fig. 32–64. Show that this angle is a minimum when the ray passes through the prism symmetrically, perpendicular to the bisector of the apex angle Φ, and show that the minimum deviation angle, δm, is related to the prism’s index of refraction n by
[Hint: For θ in radians, .]