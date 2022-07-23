Suppose Fig. 32–37 shows a cylindrical rod whose end has a radius of curvature R = 2.0 cm, and the rod is immersed in water with index of refraction of 1.33. The rod has index of refraction 1.49. Find the location and height of the image of an object 2.0 mm high located 23 cm away from the rod.
The paint used on highway signs often contains small transparent spheres which provide nighttime illumination of the sign’s lettering by retro-reflecting vehicle headlight beams. Consider a light ray from air incident on one such sphere of radius r and index of refraction n. Let θ be its incident angle, and let the ray follow the path shown in Fig. 32–70, so that the ray exits the sphere in the direction exactly antiparallel to its incoming direction. Considering only rays for which sin θ can be approximated as θ, determine the required value for n.
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Key Concepts
Refraction
Retro-reflection
Index of Refraction
A coin lies at the bottom of a 0.95-m-deep pool. If a viewer sees it at a 45° angle, where is the image of the coin, relative to the coin? [Hint: The image is found by tracing back to the intersection of two rays.]
You hold a small flat mirror 0.50 m in front of you and can see your reflection twice in that mirror because there is a full-length mirror 1.0 m behind you (Fig. 32–71). Determine the distance of each image from you.
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Figure 33–51 was taken from the NIST Laboratory (National Institute of Standards and Technology) in Boulder, CO, 2.0 km from the hiker in the photo. The Sun’s image was 15 mm across on the film. Estimate the focal length of the camera lens (actually a telescope). The Sun has diameter 1.4 x 106 km, and it is 1.5 x 108 km away.
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