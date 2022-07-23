Step 4: Calculate the angle of refraction for the emerging rays. At the second interface (where the rays exit the prism), use Snell's Law again to find the angle of refraction in air. The angle of incidence at this interface is determined by the geometry of the prism and the refracted angle inside the prism. The emerging rays will diverge, and the angle Φ between them can be calculated using the geometry of the prism and the refracted angles.