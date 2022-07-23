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Ch. 32 - Light: Reflection and Refraction
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 32 - Light: Reflection and RefractionProblem 90
Chapter 31, Problem 90

Suppose Fig. 32–37 shows a cylindrical rod whose end has a radius of curvature R = 2.0 cm, and the rod is immersed in water with index of refraction of 1.33. The rod has index of refraction 1.49. Find the location and height of the image of an object 2.0 mm high located 23 cm away from the rod.

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Step 1: Understand the problem setup. The cylindrical rod acts as a lens due to the difference in refractive indices between the rod (n₁ = 1.49) and water (n₂ = 1.33). The radius of curvature of the rod's end is R = 2.0 cm, and the object is located at a distance of 23 cm from the rod. The height of the object is 2.0 mm. We need to find the location and height of the image formed.
Step 2: Use the lensmaker's equation for spherical surfaces to calculate the focal length of the rod's end. The equation is: 1f=(1R)(n-1), where n is the ratio of refractive indices (n₁/n₂). Substitute the values: n₁ = 1.49, n₂ = 1.33, and R = 2.0 cm.
Step 3: Once the focal length is determined, use the thin lens equation to find the image distance (s'). The thin lens equation is: 1f=1s+1s', where s is the object distance (23 cm) and f is the focal length calculated in Step 2. Rearrange the equation to solve for s'.
Step 4: To find the height of the image, use the magnification formula: M=-s's. The magnification (M) is the ratio of the image height (h') to the object height (h). Substitute the values of s' (from Step 3) and s (23 cm) to calculate M, and then use h'=M×h to find the image height.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The sign of s' will indicate whether the image is real or virtual, and the sign of h' will indicate whether the image is upright or inverted. Combine the calculated values of s' and h' to describe the location and height of the image.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Refraction

Refraction is the bending of light as it passes from one medium to another with a different index of refraction. This phenomenon occurs because light travels at different speeds in different materials. The degree of bending can be described by Snell's Law, which relates the angles of incidence and refraction to the indices of refraction of the two media.
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Index of Refraction

Lens Maker's Equation

The Lens Maker's Equation is used to determine the focal length of a lens based on its curvature and the indices of refraction of the lens material and the surrounding medium. For a curved surface, the equation takes into account the radius of curvature and the refractive indices, allowing for the calculation of how light will converge or diverge after passing through the lens.
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Image Formation

Image formation refers to the process by which light rays converge or diverge to create an image of an object. In optics, the characteristics of the image, such as its location, height, and orientation, can be determined using ray diagrams or mathematical formulas derived from the principles of refraction and lens behavior. The position and size of the image depend on the object's distance from the lens and the lens's focal length.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Light from a laser (in air) strikes the exact center of one face of a solid glass cube (n = 1.40) at an angle θ relative to the normal. The refracted beam travels inside the glass until it strikes an adjacent face of the cube. The original angle of incidence θ is such that no light exits the cube where the beam strikes the second face. What is the maximum value θ can have?

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Textbook Question

The paint used on highway signs often contains small transparent spheres which provide nighttime illumination of the sign’s lettering by retro-reflecting vehicle headlight beams. Consider a light ray from air incident on one such sphere of radius r and index of refraction n. Let θ be its incident angle, and let the ray follow the path shown in Fig. 32–70, so that the ray exits the sphere in the direction exactly antiparallel to its incoming direction. Considering only rays for which sin θ can be approximated as θ, determine the required value for n.

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Textbook Question

A triangular prism made of crown glass (n = 1.52) with base angles of 26.0° is surrounded by air. If parallel rays are incident normally on its base as shown in Fig. 32–66, what is the angle Φ between the two emerging rays?

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Textbook Question

A coin lies at the bottom of a 0.95-m-deep pool. If a viewer sees it at a 45° angle, where is the image of the coin, relative to the coin? [Hint: The image is found by tracing back to the intersection of two rays.]

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Textbook Question

An object is placed 21 cm from a certain mirror. The image is half the height of the object, inverted, and real. How far is the image from the mirror, and what is the radius of curvature of the mirror?

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Textbook Question

Figure 33–51 was taken from the NIST Laboratory (National Institute of Standards and Technology) in Boulder, CO, 2.0 km from the hiker in the photo. The Sun’s image was 15 mm across on the film. Estimate the focal length of the camera lens (actually a telescope). The Sun has diameter 1.4 x 106 km, and it is 1.5 x 108 km away.


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