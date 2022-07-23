Step 4: Consider the reflection of the first image in the full-length mirror. The first image formed by the small mirror (0.50 m behind it) acts as an object for the full-length mirror. The distance of this object from the full-length mirror is 1.0 m + 0.50 m = 1.5 m. The image formed by the full-length mirror will appear 1.5 m behind it. Adding the distance from you to the full-length mirror (1.0 m), the total distance of this image from you is 1.0 m + 1.5 m = 2.5 m.