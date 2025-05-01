Problem 1
The electron drift speed in a 1.0-mm-diameter gold wire is 5.0 x 10⁻⁵ m/s. How long does it take 1 mole of electrons to flow through a cross section of the wire?
Problem 2
1.0 x 10²⁰ electrons flow through a cross section of a 2.0-mm-diameter iron wire in 5.0 s. What is the electron drift speed?
Problem 7
The electron drift speed is 2.0 X 10⁻⁴ m/s in a metal with a mean time between collisions of 5.0 x 10⁻¹⁴. What is the electric field strength?
Problem 8a
The mean time between collisions for electrons in a gold wire is 25 fs, where 1 fs = 1 femtosecond = 10⁻¹⁵ s. What is the electron drift speed in a 35 mV/m electric field?
Problem 8c
The mean time between collisions for electrons in a gold wire is 25 fs, where 1 fs = 1 femtosecond = 10⁻¹⁵ s. How many times does the electron collide with an ion while moving this distance?
Problem 10b
A superconducting magnet carries a 100 A current through a 0.50-mm-diameter superconducting wire that is wound into a coil. How much charge flows through the wire in 15 minutes?
Problem 14
The current in a 2.0 mm x 2.0 mm square aluminum wire is 2.5 A. What are (a) the current density and (b) the electron drift speed?
Problem 15
A hollow copper wire with an inner diameter of 1.0 mm and an outer diameter of 2.0 mm carries a current of 10 A. What is the current density in the wire?
Problem 16
A car battery is rated at 90 A h, meaning that it can supply a 90 A current for 1 h before being completely discharged. If you leave your headlights on until the battery is completely dead, how much charge leaves the battery?
Problem 19
What electric field strength is needed to create a 5.0 A current in a 2.0-mm-diameter iron wire?
Problem 22
A 0.0075 V/m electric field creates a 3.9 mA current in a 1.0-mm-diameter wire. What material is the wire made of?
Problem 23
A hollow copper sphere has inner radius 1.0 cm and outer radius 2.5 cm. A 5.0 A current flows radially outward from the inner surface to the outer surface. What is the electric field strength at r=2.0 cm?
Problem 26a
A 1.5 V battery provides 0.50 A of current. At what rate (C/s) is charge lifted by the charge escalator?
Problem 26b
A 1.5 V battery provides 0.50 A of current. How much work does the charge escalator do to lift 1.0 C of charge?
Problem 27
An engineer cuts a 1.0-m-long, 0.33-mm-diameter piece of wire, connects it across a 1.5 V battery, and finds that the current in the wire is 8.0 A. Of what material is the wire made?
Problem 29
The electric field inside a 30-cm-long copper wire is 5.0 mV/m. What is the potential difference between the ends of the wire?
Problem 30a
How long must a 0.60-mm-diameter aluminum wire be to have a 0.50 A current when connected to the terminals of a 1.5 V flashlight battery?
Problem 35
FIGURE EX27.35 is a current-versus-potential-difference graph for a material. What is the material's resistance?
Problem 37
The resistance of a very fine aluminum wire with a 10 μm ×10 μm square cross section is 1000 Ω . A 1000 Ω resistor is made by wrapping this wire in a spiral around a 3.0-mm-diameter glass core. How many turns of wire are needed?
Problem 41a
The electron beam inside an old television picture tube is 0.40 mm in diameter and carries a current of 50 μA. This electron beam impinges on the inside of the picture tube screen. How many electrons strike the screen each second?
Problem 42
A sculptor has asked you to help electroplate gold onto a brass statue. You know that the charge carriers in the ionic solution are singly charged gold ions, and you've calculated that you must deposit 0.50 g of gold to reach the necessary thickness. How much current do you need, in mA, to plate the statue in 3.0 hours?
Problem 44b
Thermistors, resistors whose resistance is a sensitive function of temperature, are widely used in industry and consumer devices to measure temperature. The resistance of a thermistor at temperature T can be modeled as R=R₀exp[β(1/T−1/T₀)], where T₀ is a reference temperature, the temperatures are in K, and β is a constant with units of K. Suppose you connect a thermistor to a 10.0 V battery and measure the current through it at different temperatures. At 25.0°C, which you select as your reference temperature, the current is 10.0 mA. Raising the temperature to 30.0°C causes the current to increase to 12.5 mA. What is the value of β?
Problem 46a
The biochemistry that takes place inside cells depends on various elements, such as sodium, potassium, and calcium, that are dissolved in water as ions. These ions enter cells through narrow pores in the cell membrane known as ion channels. Each ion channel, which is formed from a specialized protein molecule, is selective for one type of ion. Measurements with microelectrodes have shown that a 0.30-nm-diameter potassium ion (K+) channel carries a current of 1.8 pA. How many potassium ions pass through if the ion channel opens for 1.0 ms?
Problem 50
Variations in the resistivity of blood can give valuable clues about changes in various properties of the blood. Suppose a medical device inserts microelectrodes into a 1.5-mm-diameter vein at positions 5.0 cm apart. What is the blood resistivity if a 9.0 V potential difference causes a 230 μA current through the blood in the vein?
Problem 53b
Electrical engineers sometimes use a wire's conductance, G=σA/L, instead of its resistance. What is the conductance of a 5.4-cm-long, 0.15-mm-diameter tungsten wire?
Problem 53c
Electrical engineers sometimes use a wire's conductance, G=σA/L, instead of its resistance. A 1.5 A current flows through the wire of part b. What is the potential difference between the ends of the wire?
Problem 54
You need to design a 1.0 A fuse that 'blows' if the current exceeds 1.0 A. The fuse material in your stockroom melts at a current density of 500 A/cm2. What diameter wire of this material will do the job?
Problem 56b
A hollow metal cylinder has inner radius a, outer radius b, length L, and conductivity σ. The current I is radially outward from the inner surface to the outer surface. Evaluate the electric field strength at the inner and outer surfaces of an iron cylinder if a=1.0 cm, b=2.5 cm, L=10 cm, and I=25 A.
Problem 57b
The resistivity of a metal increases slightly with increased temperature. This can be expressed as ρ=ρ₀[1+α(T−T₀)] , where T₀ is a reference temperature, usually 20°C, and α is the temperature coefficient of resistivity. For copper, α=3.9×10−3 °C−1. Suppose a 2.5-m-long, 0.40-mm-diameter copper wire is connected across the terminals of a 1.5 V ideal battery. What is the current in the wire at 20°C?
Problem 58a
The total amount of charge in coulombs that has entered a wire at time t is given by the expression Q=4t−t2, where t is in seconds and t≥0. Find an expression for the current in the wire at time .
Ch 27: Current and Resistance
