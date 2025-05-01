Problem 44b

Thermistors, resistors whose resistance is a sensitive function of temperature, are widely used in industry and consumer devices to measure temperature. The resistance of a thermistor at temperature T can be modeled as R=R₀exp[β(1/T−1/T₀)], where T₀ is a reference temperature, the temperatures are in K, and β is a constant with units of K. Suppose you connect a thermistor to a 10.0 V battery and measure the current through it at different temperatures. At 25.0°C, which you select as your reference temperature, the current is 10.0 mA. Raising the temperature to 30.0°C causes the current to increase to 12.5 mA. What is the value of β?