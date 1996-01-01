27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
Problem 27j
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A hollow metal cylinder has inner radius a, outer radius b, length L, and conductivity σ. The current I is radially outward from the inner surface to the outer surface. b. Evaluate the electric field strength at the inner and outer surfaces of an iron cylinder if a=1.0 cm, b=2.5 cm, L=10 cm, and I=25 A.
