Problem 48

The electric field in a region of space is E → = ( 800 x ı ^ − 600 y ȷ ^ ) \overrightarrow{E}=(800xî -600yĵ) V/m , where x and y are in m. The zero of electric potential is at the origin. What are (a) the electric field and (b) the electric potential at the point (x,y)=(2.0 m, 1.0 m)? Hint: The potential difference is the same along any path connecting two points.