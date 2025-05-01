Problem 39

It seems hard to justify spending $5.00 for an LED lightbulb when an ordinary incandescent bulb costs 50¢. To see if this makes sense, compare a 60 W incandescent bulb that lasts 1000 hours to a 10 W LED bulb that has a lifetime of 15,000 hours. Both bulbs produce the same amount of visible light. If electricity costs $0.15/kWh, what is the total cost—purchase price plus energy—to get 15,000 hours of light from each type of bulb? This is called the life-cycle cost.