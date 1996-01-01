27. Resistors & DC Circuits
A hollow copper sphere has inner radius 1.0 cm and outer radius 2.5 cm. A 5.0 A current flows radially outward from the inner surface to the outer surface. What is the electric field strength at r=2.0 cm?
