Problem 23b
The earth has a radius of 6380 km and turns around once on its axis in 24 h. If arad at the equator is greater than g, objects will fly off the earth's surface and into space. (We will see the reason for this in Chapter 5.) What would the period of the earth's rotation have to be for this to occur?
Problem 26a
A model of a helicopter rotor has four blades, each 3.40 m long from the central shaft to the blade tip. The model is rotated in a wind tunnel at 550 rev/min. What is the linear speed of the blade tip, in m/s?
Problem 26b
A model of a helicopter rotor has four blades, each 3.40 m long from the central shaft to the blade tip. The model is rotated in a wind tunnel at 550 rev/min. What is the radial acceleration of the blade tip expressed as a multiple of g?
Problem 29a
At its Ames Research Center, NASA uses its large '20-G' centrifuge to test the effects of very large accelerations ('hypergravity') on test pilots and astronauts. In this device, an arm 8.84 m long rotates about one end in a horizontal plane, and an astronaut is strapped in at the other end. Suppose that he is aligned along the centrifuge's arm with his head at the outermost end. The maximum sustained acceleration to which humans are subjected in this device is typically 12.5g. How fast must the astronaut's head be moving to experience this maximum acceleration?
Problem 29b
At its Ames Research Center, NASA uses its large '20-G' centrifuge to test the effects of very large accelerations ('hypergravity') on test pilots and astronauts. In this device, an arm 8.84 m long rotates about one end in a horizontal plane, and an astronaut is strapped in at the other end. Suppose that he is aligned along the centrifuge's arm with his head at the outermost end. The maximum sustained acceleration to which humans are subjected in this device is typically 12.5g. What is the difference between the acceleration of his head and feet if the astronaut is 2.00 m tall?
Problem 29c
At its Ames Research Center, NASA uses its large '20-G' centrifuge to test the effects of very large accelerations ('hypergravity') on test pilots and astronauts. In this device, an arm 8.84 m long rotates about one end in a horizontal plane, and an astronaut is strapped in at the other end. Suppose that he is aligned along the centrifuge's arm with his head at the outermost end. The maximum sustained acceleration to which humans are subjected in this device is typically 12.5g. How fast in rpm (rev/min) is the arm turning to produce the maximum sustained acceleration?
Problem 30a
A railroad flatcar is traveling to the right at a speed of 13.0 m/s relative to an observer standing on the ground. Someone is riding a motor scooter on the flatcar (Fig. E3.30). What is the velocity (magnitude and direction) of the scooter relative to the flatcar if the scooter's velocity relative to the observer on the ground is 18.0 m/s to the right?
Problem 31a
A 'moving sidewalk' in an airport terminal moves at 1.0 m/s and is 35.0 m long. If a woman steps on at one end and walks at 1.5 m/s relative to the moving sidewalk, how much time does it take her to reach the opposite end if she walks in the same direction the sidewalk is moving?
Problem 31b
A 'moving sidewalk' in an airport terminal moves at 1.0 m/s and is 35.0 m long. If a woman steps on at one end and walks at 1.5 m/s relative to the moving sidewalk, how much time does it take her to reach the opposite end if she walks In the opposite direction?
Problem 32
Two piers, A and B, are located on a river; B is 1500 m downstream from A (Fig. E3.32). Two friends must make round trips from pier A to pier B and return. One rows a boat at a constant speed of 4.00 km/h relative to the water; the other walks on the shore at a constant speed of 4.00 km/h. The velocity of the river is 2.80 km/h in the direction from A to B. How much time does it take each person to make the round trip?
Problem 33
A canoe has a velocity of 0.40 m/s southeast relative to the earth. The canoe is on a river that is flowing 0.50 m/s east relative to the earth. Find the velocity (magnitude and direction) of the canoe relative to the river.
Problem 34a
The nose of an ultralight plane is pointed due south, and its airspeed indicator shows . The plane is in a wind blowing toward the southwest relative to the earth. In a vector-addition diagram, show the relationship of (the velocity of the plane relative to the earth) to the two given vectors.
Problem 34b
The nose of an ultralight plane is pointed due south, and its airspeed indicator shows . The plane is in a wind blowing toward the southwest relative to the earth. Let be east and be north, and find the components of .
Problem 35a
A river flows due south with a speed of 2.0 m/s. You steer a motorboat across the river; your velocity relative to the water is 4.2 m/s due east. The river is 500 m wide. What is your velocity (magnitude and direction) relative to the earth?
Problem 35b
A river flows due south with a speed of 2.0 m/s. You steer a motorboat across the river; your velocity relative to the water is 4.2 m/s due east. The river is 500 m wide. How much time is required to cross the river?
Problem 38a
An airplane pilot wishes to fly due west. A wind of 80.0 km/h (about 50 mi/h) is blowing toward the south. If the airspeed of the plane (its speed in still air) is 320.0 km/h (about 200 mi/h), in which direction should the pilot head?
Problem 38b
An airplane pilot wishes to fly due west. A wind of 80.0 km/h (about 50 mi/h) is blowing toward the south. What is the speed of the plane over the ground? Draw a vector diagram.
Ch 03: Motion in Two or Three Dimensions
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