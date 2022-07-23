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Ch 03: Motion in Two or Three Dimensions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 03: Motion in Two or Three DimensionsProblem 26b
Chapter 3, Problem 26b

A model of a helicopter rotor has four blades, each 3.40 m long from the central shaft to the blade tip. The model is rotated in a wind tunnel at 550 rev/min. What is the radial acceleration of the blade tip expressed as a multiple of g?

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that radial acceleration, also known as centripetal acceleration, is given by the formula: a=ω2r, where ω is the angular velocity in radians per second and r is the radius.
Convert the angular velocity from revolutions per minute to radians per second. Use the conversion factor: 1 rev=2π rad and 1 min=60 s.
Calculate the angular velocity ω using the formula: ω=550×2π/60.
Substitute the values of ω and r (which is 3.40 m) into the radial acceleration formula: a=ω2×3.40.
Finally, express the radial acceleration as a multiple of g (where g=9.81 m/s²) by dividing the calculated radial acceleration by g.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centripetal Acceleration

Centripetal acceleration is the acceleration experienced by an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. It is calculated using the formula a_c = ω²r, where ω is the angular velocity and r is the radius of the circle. This concept is crucial for determining the radial acceleration of the helicopter blade tip.
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Intro to Centripetal Forces

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity is a measure of how quickly an object rotates around a central point, expressed in radians per second. It is calculated by converting revolutions per minute (rev/min) into radians per second using the formula ω = 2π × (rev/min) / 60. Understanding angular velocity is essential for calculating centripetal acceleration.
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Gravitational Acceleration

Gravitational acceleration, denoted as g, is the acceleration due to Earth's gravity, approximately 9.81 m/s². When expressing radial acceleration as a multiple of g, it involves dividing the calculated centripetal acceleration by g to find how many times greater the radial acceleration is compared to gravitational acceleration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The earth has a radius of 6380 km and turns around once on its axis in 24 h. If arad at the equator is greater than g, objects will fly off the earth's surface and into space. (We will see the reason for this in Chapter 5.) What would the period of the earth's rotation have to be for this to occur?

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Textbook Question

At its Ames Research Center, NASA uses its large '20-G' centrifuge to test the effects of very large accelerations ('hypergravity') on test pilots and astronauts. In this device, an arm 8.84 m long rotates about one end in a horizontal plane, and an astronaut is strapped in at the other end. Suppose that he is aligned along the centrifuge's arm with his head at the outermost end. The maximum sustained acceleration to which humans are subjected in this device is typically 12.5g. How fast must the astronaut's head be moving to experience this maximum acceleration?

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Textbook Question

At its Ames Research Center, NASA uses its large '20-G' centrifuge to test the effects of very large accelerations ('hypergravity') on test pilots and astronauts. In this device, an arm 8.84 m long rotates about one end in a horizontal plane, and an astronaut is strapped in at the other end. Suppose that he is aligned along the centrifuge's arm with his head at the outermost end. The maximum sustained acceleration to which humans are subjected in this device is typically 12.5g. How fast in rpm (rev/min) is the arm turning to produce the maximum sustained acceleration?

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Textbook Question

At its Ames Research Center, NASA uses its large '20-G' centrifuge to test the effects of very large accelerations ('hypergravity') on test pilots and astronauts. In this device, an arm 8.84 m long rotates about one end in a horizontal plane, and an astronaut is strapped in at the other end. Suppose that he is aligned along the centrifuge's arm with his head at the outermost end. The maximum sustained acceleration to which humans are subjected in this device is typically 12.5g. What is the difference between the acceleration of his head and feet if the astronaut is 2.00 m tall?

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Textbook Question

A model of a helicopter rotor has four blades, each 3.40 m long from the central shaft to the blade tip. The model is rotated in a wind tunnel at 550 rev/min. What is the linear speed of the blade tip, in m/s?

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Textbook Question

The earth has a radius of 6380 km and turns around once on its axis in 24 h. What is the radial acceleration of an object at the earth's equator? Give your answer in m/s2 and as a fraction of g.

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