An airplane pilot wishes to fly due west. A wind of 80.0 km/h (about 50 mi/h) is blowing toward the south. What is the speed of the plane over the ground? Draw a vector diagram.
A river flows due south with a speed of 2.0 m/s. You steer a motorboat across the river; your velocity relative to the water is 4.2 m/s due east. The river is 500 m wide. How much time is required to cross the river?
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Key Concepts
Relative Velocity
Vector Components
Time Calculation
An airplane pilot wishes to fly due west. A wind of 80.0 km/h (about 50 mi/h) is blowing toward the south. If the airspeed of the plane (its speed in still air) is 320.0 km/h (about 200 mi/h), in which direction should the pilot head?
The nose of an ultralight plane is pointed due south, and its airspeed indicator shows . The plane is in a wind blowing toward the southwest relative to the earth. Let be east and be north, and find the components of .
The nose of an ultralight plane is pointed due south, and its airspeed indicator shows . The plane is in a wind blowing toward the southwest relative to the earth. In a vector-addition diagram, show the relationship of (the velocity of the plane relative to the earth) to the two given vectors.
A river flows due south with a speed of 2.0 m/s. You steer a motorboat across the river; your velocity relative to the water is 4.2 m/s due east. The river is 500 m wide. What is your velocity (magnitude and direction) relative to the earth?