A railroad flatcar is traveling to the right at a speed of 13.0 m/s relative to an observer standing on the ground. Someone is riding a motor scooter on the flatcar (Fig. E3.30). What is the velocity (magnitude and direction) of the scooter relative to the flatcar if the scooter's velocity relative to the observer on the ground is 18.0 m/s to the right?
Two piers, A and B, are located on a river; B is 1500 m downstream from A (Fig. E3.32). Two friends must make round trips from pier A to pier B and return. One rows a boat at a constant speed of 4.00 km/h relative to the water; the other walks on the shore at a constant speed of 4.00 km/h. The velocity of the river is 2.80 km/h in the direction from A to B. How much time does it take each person to make the round trip?
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Key Concepts
Relative Velocity
Constant Speed
Round Trip Calculation
The nose of an ultralight plane is pointed due south, and its airspeed indicator shows . The plane is in a wind blowing toward the southwest relative to the earth. Let be east and be north, and find the components of .
A 'moving sidewalk' in an airport terminal moves at 1.0 m/s and is 35.0 m long. If a woman steps on at one end and walks at 1.5 m/s relative to the moving sidewalk, how much time does it take her to reach the opposite end if she walks In the opposite direction?
A canoe has a velocity of 0.40 m/s southeast relative to the earth. The canoe is on a river that is flowing 0.50 m/s east relative to the earth. Find the velocity (magnitude and direction) of the canoe relative to the river.
The nose of an ultralight plane is pointed due south, and its airspeed indicator shows . The plane is in a wind blowing toward the southwest relative to the earth. In a vector-addition diagram, show the relationship of (the velocity of the plane relative to the earth) to the two given vectors.
A 'moving sidewalk' in an airport terminal moves at 1.0 m/s and is 35.0 m long. If a woman steps on at one end and walks at 1.5 m/s relative to the moving sidewalk, how much time does it take her to reach the opposite end if she walks in the same direction the sidewalk is moving?