Skip to main content
Ch 03: Motion in Two or Three Dimensions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 03: Motion in Two or Three DimensionsProblem 33
Chapter 3, Problem 33

A canoe has a velocity of 0.40 m/s southeast relative to the earth. The canoe is on a river that is flowing 0.50 m/s east relative to the earth. Find the velocity (magnitude and direction) of the canoe relative to the river.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given velocities: The velocity of the canoe relative to the earth is 0.40 m/s southeast, and the velocity of the river relative to the earth is 0.50 m/s east.
Break down the southeast velocity into its components. Since southeast is at a 45-degree angle between south and east, use trigonometry to find the east and south components. The east component is \(0.40 \times \cos(45^\circ)\) and the south component is \(0.40 \times \sin(45^\circ)\).
Express the river's velocity as a vector. Since it is flowing east, its vector is \(0.50 \text{ m/s} \) in the east direction and \(0 \text{ m/s} \) in the south direction.
Subtract the river's velocity vector from the canoe's velocity vector to find the canoe's velocity relative to the river. This involves subtracting the east component of the river's velocity from the east component of the canoe's velocity, and the south component remains unchanged.
Calculate the magnitude and direction of the resulting velocity vector. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the magnitude: \( \sqrt{(\text{east component})^2 + (\text{south component})^2} \). Determine the direction using the arctangent function: \( \tan^{-1}(\frac{\text{south component}}{\text{east component}}) \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relative Velocity

Relative velocity is the velocity of an object as observed from a particular frame of reference. It is calculated by vectorially subtracting the velocity of the reference frame from the velocity of the object. In this problem, the canoe's velocity relative to the river is found by subtracting the river's velocity from the canoe's velocity relative to the earth.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:27
Intro to Relative Motion (Relative Velocity)

Vector Addition and Subtraction

Vector addition and subtraction involve combining or resolving vectors based on their magnitude and direction. This is crucial for determining the resultant velocity of the canoe relative to the river. The southeast velocity of the canoe and the eastward velocity of the river must be treated as vectors, using trigonometric methods to find the resultant vector.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Subtracting Vectors Graphically

Trigonometry in Physics

Trigonometry is used in physics to resolve vectors into components and to find angles and magnitudes. In this scenario, trigonometric functions help determine the direction and magnitude of the canoe's velocity relative to the river. By breaking down the southeast vector into its east and south components, we can accurately calculate the resultant vector using trigonometric identities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:26
Trigonometry
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two piers, A and B, are located on a river; B is 1500 m downstream from A (Fig. E3.32). Two friends must make round trips from pier A to pier B and return. One rows a boat at a constant speed of 4.00 km/h relative to the water; the other walks on the shore at a constant speed of 4.00 km/h. The velocity of the river is 2.80 km/h in the direction from A to B. How much time does it take each person to make the round trip?


3887
views
Textbook Question

The nose of an ultralight plane is pointed due south, and its airspeed indicator shows 35 m/s35\(\text{ m/s}\). The plane is in a 10 m/s10\(\text{ m/s}\) wind blowing toward the southwest relative to the earth. Let xx be east and yy be north, and find the components of vP/E\(\overrightarrow{v}\)_{P/E} .

1914
views
Textbook Question

A 'moving sidewalk' in an airport terminal moves at 1.0 m/s and is 35.0 m long. If a woman steps on at one end and walks at 1.5 m/s relative to the moving sidewalk, how much time does it take her to reach the opposite end if she walks In the opposite direction?

2585
views
Textbook Question

The nose of an ultralight plane is pointed due south, and its airspeed indicator shows 35 m/s35\(\text{ m/s}\). The plane is in a 10 m/s10\(\text{ m/s}\) wind blowing toward the southwest relative to the earth. In a vector-addition diagram, show the relationship of vP/E\(\overrightarrow{v}\)_{P/E} (the velocity of the plane relative to the earth) to the two given vectors.

2699
views
Textbook Question

A river flows due south with a speed of 2.0 m/s. You steer a motorboat across the river; your velocity relative to the water is 4.2 m/s due east. The river is 500 m wide. What is your velocity (magnitude and direction) relative to the earth?

2737
views
Textbook Question

A 'moving sidewalk' in an airport terminal moves at 1.0 m/s and is 35.0 m long. If a woman steps on at one end and walks at 1.5 m/s relative to the moving sidewalk, how much time does it take her to reach the opposite end if she walks in the same direction the sidewalk is moving?

2204
views