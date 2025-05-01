Problem 16a

Suppose that you can lift no more than 650 N (around 150 lb) unaided.





How much can you lift using a 1.4 m-long wheelbarrow that weighs 80.0 N and whose center of gravity is 0.50 m from the center of the wheel (Fig. E11.16)? The center of gravity of the load carried in the wheelbarrow is also 0.50 m from the center of the wheel.