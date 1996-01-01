A uniform rod is 2.00 m long and has mass 1.80 kg. A 2.40-kg clamp is attached to the rod. How far should the center of gravity of the clamp be from the left-hand end of the rod in order for the center of gravity of the composite object to be 1.20 m from the left-hand end of the rod?
