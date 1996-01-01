Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics15. Rotational EquilibriumCenter of Mass & Simple Balance
5:24 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook Question

A uniform rod is 2.00 m long and has mass 1.80 kg. A 2.40-kg clamp is attached to the rod. How far should the center of gravity of the clamp be from the left-hand end of the rod in order for the center of gravity of the composite object to be 1.20 m from the left-hand end of the rod?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
1:22m

Watch next

Master Center of Mass & Simple Balance with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.