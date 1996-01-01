19. Fluid Mechanics
Two circular rods, one steel and the other copper, are joined end to end. Each rod is 0.750 m long and 1.50 cm in diameter. The combination is subjected to a tensile force with mag-nitude 4000 N. For each rod, what are (a) the strain and (b) the elongation?
