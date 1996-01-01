A 9.00-m-long uniform beam is hinged to a vertical wall and held horizontally by a 5.00-m-long cable attached to the wall 4.00 m above the hinge (Fig. E11.17). The metal of this cable has a test strength of 1.00 kN, which means that it will break if the tension in it exceeds that amount.
(b) What is the heaviest beam that the cable can support in this configuration?
