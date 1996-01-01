A 0.120-kg, 50.0-cm-long uniform bar has a small 0.055-kg mass glued to its left end and a small 0.110-kg mass glued to the other end. The two small masses can each be treated as point masses. You want to balance this system horizontally on a fulcrum placed just under its center of gravity. How far from the left end should the fulcrum be placed?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Position of second kid on seesaw with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford