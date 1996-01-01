Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics15. Rotational EquilibriumBeam / Shelf Against a Wall
Problem 11f
Find the tension T in each cable and the magnitude and direction of the force exerted on the strut by the pivot in each of the arrangements in Fig. E11.13. In each case let w be the weight of the suspended crate full of priceless art objects. The strut is uniform and also has weight w. Start each case with a free-body diagram of the strut. (b)

