Textbook Question

A 15,000-N crane pivots around a friction-free axle at its base and is supported by a cable making a 25° angle with the crane (Fig. E11.18). The crane is 16 m long and is not uniform, its center of gravity being 7.0 m from the axle as measured along the crane. The cable is attached 3.0 m from the upper end of the crane.

When the crane is raised to 55° above the horizontal hold-ing an 11,000-N pallet of bricks by a 2.2-m, very light cord, find (a) the tension in the cable. Start with a free-body diagram of the crane.