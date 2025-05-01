Problem 1a
Music. When a person sings, his or her vocal cords vibrate in a repetitive pattern that has the same frequency as the note that is sung. If someone sings the note B flat, which has a frequency of 466 Hz, how much time does it take the person's vocal cords to vibrate through one complete cycle, and what is the angular frequency of the cords?
Problem 4ab
The displacement of an oscillating object as a function of time is shown in Fig. E14.4. What is (a) the frequency? (b) the amplitude?
Problem 4cd
The displacement of an oscillating object as a function of time is shown in Fig. E14.4. What is (c) the period? (d) the angular frequency of this motion?
Problem 5
A machine part is undergoing SHM with a frequency of 4.00 Hz and amplitude 1.80 cm. How long does it take the part to go from x = 0 to x = -1.80 cm ?
Problem 6
The wings of the blue-throated hummingbird (Lampornis clemenciae), which inhabits Mexico and the southwestern United States, beat at a rate of up to 900 times per minute. Calculate (a) the period of vibration of this bird's wings, (b) the frequency of the wings' vibration, and (c) the angular frequency of the bird's wing beats.
Problem 7
A 2.40-kg ball is attached to an unknown spring and allowed to oscillate. Figure E14.7 shows a graph of the ball's position x as a function of time t. What are the oscillation's (a) period, (b) frequency, (c) angular frequency, and (d) amplitude? (e) What is the force constant of the spring?
Problem 7
A 2.40-kg ball is attached to an unknown spring and allowed to oscillate. Figure E14.7 shows a graph of the ball's position x as a function of time t. What are the oscillation's (a) period, (b) frequency, (c) angular frequency, and (d) amplitude? (e) What is the force constant of the spring?
Problem 8
In a physics lab, you attach a 0.200-kg air-track glider to the end of an ideal spring of negligible mass and start it oscillating. The elapsed time from when the glider first moves through the equilibrium point to the second time it moves through that point is 2.60 s. Find the spring's force constant.
Problem 11
An object is undergoing SHM with period 0.900 s and amplitude 0.320 m. At t = 0 the object is at x = 0.320 m and is instantaneously at rest. Calculate the time it takes the object to go (a) from x = 0.320 m to x = 0.160 m. (b) from x = 0.160 m to x = 0.
Problem 13
A 2.00-kg, frictionless block is attached to an ideal spring with force constant 300 N/m. At t = 0 the spring is neither stretched nor compressed and the block is moving in the negative direction at 12.0 m/s. Find (a) the amplitude and (b) the phase angle. (c) Write an equation for the position as a function of time.
Problem 15a
The point of the needle of a sewing machine moves in SHM along the x-axis with a frequency of 2.5 Hz. At t = 0 its position and velocity components are +1.1 cm and -15 cm/s, respectively. Find the acceleration component of the needle at t = 0.
Problem 16a
A small block is attached to an ideal spring and is moving in SHM on a horizontal, frictionless surface. When the amplitude of the motion is 0.090 m, it takes the block 2.70 s to travel from x = 0.090 m to x = -0.090 m. If the amplitude is doubled, to 0.180 m, how long does it take the block to travel from x = 0.180 m to x = -0.180 m?
Problem 16b
A small block is attached to an ideal spring and is moving in SHM on a horizontal, frictionless surface. When the amplitude of the motion is 0.090 m, it takes the block 2.70 s to travel from x = 0.090 m to x = -0.090 m. If the amplitude is doubled, to 0.180 m, how long does it take the block to travel from x = 0.090 m to x = -0.090 m?
Problem 17
Weighing Astronauts. This procedure has been used to 'weigh' astronauts in space: A 42.5-kg chair is attached to a spring and allowed to oscillate. When it is empty, the chair takes 1.30 s to make one complete vibration. But with an astronaut sitting in it, with her feet off the floor, the chair takes 2.54 s for one cycle. What is the mass of the astronaut?
Problem 18
A 0.400-kg object undergoing SHM has ax = -1.80 m/s2 when x = 0.300 m. What is the time for one oscillation?
Problem 20ad
A mass on a spring has velocity as a function of time given by . What are the period and the force constant of the spring?
Problem 20bc
A mass on a spring has velocity as a function of time given by . What are the amplitude and the maximum acceleration of the mass?
Problem 24a
For the oscillating object in Fig. E14.4, what is its maximum speed?
Problem 24b
For the oscillating object in Fig. E14.4, what is its maximum acceleration?
Problem 25
A small block is attached to an ideal spring and is moving in SHM on a horizontal frictionless surface. The amplitude of the motion is 0.165 m. The maximum speed of the block is 3.90 m/s. What is the maximum magnitude of the acceleration of the block?
Problem 26
A small block is attached to an ideal spring and is moving in SHM on a horizontal, frictionless surface. The amplitude of the motion is 0.250 m and the period is 3.20 s. What are the speed and acceleration of the block when x = 0.160 m?
Problem 29b
A 0.500-kg glider, attached to the end of an ideal spring with force constant k = 450 N/m, undergoes SHM with an amplitude of 0.040 m. Compute the speed of the glider when it is at x = -0.015 m.
Problem 29e
A 0.500-kg glider, attached to the end of an ideal spring with force constant k = 450 N/m, undergoes SHM with an amplitude of 0.040 m. Compute the total mechanical energy of the glider at any point in its motion
Problem 30
A cheerleader waves her pom-pom in SHM with an amplitude of 18.0 cm and a frequency of 0.850 Hz. Find (a) the maximum magnitude of the acceleration and of the velocity; (b) the acceleration and speed when the pom-pom's coordinate is x = +9.0 cm; (c) the time required to move from the equilibrium position directly to a point 12.0 cm away. (d) Which of the quantities asked for in parts (a), (b), and (c) can be found by using the energy approach used in Section 14.3, and which cannot? Explain.
Problem 36
A mass is oscillating with amplitude A at the end of a spring. How far (in terms of A) is this mass from the equilibrium position of the spring when the elastic potential energy equals the kinetic energy?
Problem 39a
A thrill-seeking cat with mass 4.00 kg is attached by a harness to an ideal spring of negligible mass and oscillates vertically in SHM. The amplitude is 0.050 m, and at the highest point of the motion the spring has its natural unstretched length. Calculate the elastic potential energy of the spring (take it to be zero for the unstretched spring), the kinetic energy of the cat, the gravitational potential energy of the system relative to the lowest point of the motion, and the sum of these three energies when the cat is at its highest point.
Problem 45a
You pull a simple pendulum 0.240 m long to the side through an angle of 3.50° and release it. How much time does it take the pendulum bob to reach its highest speed?
Problem 45b
You pull a simple pendulum 0.240 m long to the side through an angle of 3.50° and release it. How much time does it take if the pendulum is released at an angle of 1.75° instead of 3.50°?
Problem 47
A building in San Francisco has light fixtures consisting of small 2.35-kg bulbs with shades hanging from the ceiling at the end of light, thin cords 1.50 m long. If a minor earthquake occurs, how many swings per second will these fixtures make?
Problem 48
A certain simple pendulum has a period on the earth of 1.60 s. What is its period on the surface of Mars, where g = 3.71 m/s2?
Ch 14: Periodic Motion
Back