A 2.00-kg, frictionless block is attached to an ideal spring with force constant 300 N/m. At t = 0 the spring is neither stretched nor compressed and the block is moving in the negative direction at 12.0 m/s. Find (a) the amplitude and (b) the phase angle. (c) Write an equation for the position as a function of time.
