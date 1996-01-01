Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics17. Periodic MotionIntro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
Problem 14j
A 2.00-kg, frictionless block is attached to an ideal spring with force constant 300 N/m. At t = 0 the spring is neither stretched nor compressed and the block is moving in the negative direction at 12.0 m/s. Find (a) the amplitude and (b) the phase angle. (c) Write an equation for the position as a function of time.

Master Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

