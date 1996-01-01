Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics17. Periodic MotionIntro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
Problem 14c
Textbook Question

(a) Music. When a person sings, his or her vocal cords vibrate in a repetitive pattern that has the same frequency as the note that is sung. If someone sings the note B flat, which has a frequency of 466 Hz, how much time does it take the person’s vocal cords to vibrate through one complete cycle, and what is the angular frequency of the cords?

