Weighing Astronauts. This procedure has been used to “weigh” astronauts in space: A 42.5-kg chair is attached to a spring and allowed to oscillate. When it is empty, the chair takes 1.30 s to make one complete vibration. But with an astronaut sitting in it, with her feet off the floor, the chair takes 2.54 s for one cycle. What is the mass of the astronaut?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford