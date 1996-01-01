Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics17. Periodic MotionIntro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
Problem 14g
Weighing Astronauts. This procedure has been used to “weigh” astronauts in space: A 42.5-kg chair is attached to a spring and allowed to oscillate. When it is empty, the chair takes 1.30 s to make one complete vibration. But with an astronaut sitting in it, with her feet off the floor, the chair takes 2.54 s for one cycle. What is the mass of the astronaut?

