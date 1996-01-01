Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics17. Periodic MotionIntro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
Problem 14k
In a physics lab, you attach a 0.200-kg air-track glider to the end of an ideal spring of negligible mass and start it oscillating. The elapsed time from when the glider first moves through the equilibrium point to the second time it moves through that point is 2.60 s. Find the spring’s force constant.

