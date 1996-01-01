Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics17. Periodic MotionIntro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
4:11 minutes
Problem 14h
Textbook Question

A small block is attached to an ideal spring and is moving in SHM on a horizontal, frictionless surface. When the amplitude of the motion is 0.090 m, it takes the block 2.70 s to travel from x = 0.090 m to x = -0.090 m. If the amplitude is doubled, to 0.180 m, how long does it take the block to travel (a) from x = 0.180 m to x = -0.180 m?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
3:52m

Watch next

Master Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.