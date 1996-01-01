A small block is attached to an ideal spring and is moving in SHM on a horizontal, frictionless surface. When the amplitude of the motion is 0.090 m, it takes the block 2.70 s to travel from x = 0.090 m to x = -0.090 m. If the amplitude is doubled, to 0.180 m, how long does it take the block to travel (a) from x = 0.180 m to x = -0.180 m?
