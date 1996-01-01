The wings of the blue-throated hummingbird (Lampornis clemenciae), which inhabits Mexico and the southwestern United States, beat at a rate of up to 900 times per minute. Calculate (a) the period of vibration of this bird’s wings, (b) the frequency of the wings’ vibration, and (c) the angular frequency of the bird’s wing beats.
