Problem 10

The average kinetic energy of an ideal-gas atom or molecule is ( 3 2 ) k T \left(\frac32\right)kT , where T T is the Kelvin temperature (Chapter 18 18 ). The rotational inertia of the H 2 molecule is 4.6 × 10 − 48 4.6\times10^{-48} kg-m2. What is the value of T T for which ( 3 2 ) k T \left(\frac32\right)kT equals the energy separation between the l = 0 l = 0 and l = 1 l = 1 energy levels of H 2 ? What does this tell you about the number of H 2 molecules in the l = 1 l = 1 level at room temperature?