Problem 3
For the H2 molecule the equilibrium spacing of the two protons is nm. The mass of a hydrogen atom is kg. Calculate the wavelength of the photon emitted in the rotational transition to .
Problem 4a
During each of these processes, a photon of light is given up. In each process, what wavelength of light is given up, and in what part of the electromagnetic spectrum is that wavelength? A molecule decreases its vibrational energy by eV.
Problem 6
The H2 molecule has a moment of inertia of kg-m2. What is the wavelength of the photon absorbed when H2 makes a transition from the to the rotational level?
Problem 8
Two atoms of cesium (Cs) can form a molecule. The equilibrium distance between the nuclei in a molecule is nm. Calculate the moment of inertia about an axis through the center of mass of the two nuclei and perpendicular to the line joining them. The mass of a cesium atom is kg.
Problem 9a
The rotational energy levels of CO are calculated in Example . If the energy of the rotating molecule is described by the classical expression , for the level, what is the angular speed of the rotating molecule?
Problem 9b
The rotational energy levels of CO are calculated in Example . If the energy of the rotating molecule is described by the classical expression , for the level, what is the linear speed of each atom?
Problem 9c
The rotational energy levels of CO are calculated in Example . If the energy of the rotating molecule is described by the classical expression , for the level, what is the rotational period (the time for one rotation)?
Problem 10
The average kinetic energy of an ideal-gas atom or molecule is , where is the Kelvin temperature (Chapter ). The rotational inertia of the H2 molecule is kg-m2. What is the value of for which equals the energy separation between the and energy levels of H2? What does this tell you about the number of H2 molecules in the level at room temperature?
Problem 16a
Potassium bromide (KBr) has a density of kg/m3 and the same crystal structure as NaCl. The mass of a potassium atom is kg, and the mass of a bromine atom is kg. Calculate the average spacing between adjacent atoms in a KBr crystal.
Problem 17a
The maximum wavelength of light that a certain silicon photocell can detect is mm. What is the energy gap (in electron volts) between the valence and conduction bands for this photocell?
Problem 21
Calculate the density of states for the free-electron model of a metal if eV and cm3. Express your answer in units of states per electron volt.
Problem 23
Silver has a Fermi energy of eV. Calculate the electron contribution to the molar heat capacity at constant volume of silver, , at K. Express your result as a multiple of .
Problem 24
At the Fermi temperature , (see Exercise ). When , what is the probability that a state with energy is occupied?
Problem 26a
Pure germanium has a band gap of eV. The Fermi energy is in the middle of the gap. For temperatures of K, K, and K, calculate the probability that a state at the bottom of the conduction band is occupied.
Problem 28a
Suppose a piece of very pure germanium is to be used as a light detector by observing, through the absorption of photons, the increase in conductivity resulting from generation of electron–hole pairs. If each pair requires eV of energy, what is the maximum wavelength that can be detected? In what portion of the spectrum does it lie?
Problem 29a
At a temperature of K, a certain junction has a saturation current mA. Find the current at this temperature when the voltage is (i) mV, (ii) mV, (iii) mV, and (iv) mV.
Problem 31a
A forward-bias voltage of mV produces a positive current of mA through a junction at K. What does the positive current become if the forward-bias voltage is reduced to mV?
Problem 42.17b
The maximum wavelength of light that a certain silicon photocell can detect is 1.11 mm. (b) Explain why pure silicon is opaque.
