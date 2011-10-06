1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
3:42 minutes
Problem 42l
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Two atoms of cesium (Cs) can form a Cs_2 molecule. The equilibrium distance between the nuclei in a Cs_2 molecule is 0.447 nm. Calculate the moment of inertia about an axis through the center of mass of the two nuclei and perpendicular to the line joining them. The mass of a cesium atom is 2.21 * 106-25 kg.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Physics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos