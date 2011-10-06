1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
4:08 minutes
Problem 42q
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
CP At a temperature of 290 K, a certain p-n junction has a saturation current IS = 0.500 mA. (a) Find the current at this temperature when the voltage is (i) 1.00 mV, (ii) -1.00 mV, (iii) 100 mV, and (iv) -100 mV.
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Physics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos