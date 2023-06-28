The average kinetic energy of an ideal-gas atom or molecule is (3/2)kT, where T is the Kelvin temperature (Chapter 18). The rotational inertia of the H2 molecule is 4.6 * 10^-48 kg•m^2. What is the value of T for which (3/2)kT equals the energy separation between the l = 0 and l = 1 energy levels of H2? What does this tell you about the number of H2 molecules in the l = 1 level at room temperature?
