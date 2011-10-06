1. Intro to Physics Units
Potassium bromide (KBr) has a density of 2.75 * 10^3 kg/m^3 and the same crystal structure as NaCl. The mass of a potassium atom is 6.49 * 10^-26 kg, and the mass of a bromine atom is 1.33 * 10^-25 kg. (a) Calculate the average spacing between adjacent atoms in a KBr crystal.
