Problem 42i
For the H2 molecule the equilibrium spacing of the two protons is 0.074 nm. The mass of a hydrogen atom is 1.67 * 10^-27 kg. Calculate the wavelength of the photon emitted in the rotational transition l = 2 to l = 1.
