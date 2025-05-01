Problem 21

The common isotope of uranium, 238 U ^{238}U , has a half-life of 4.47 × 10 9 4.47\times10^9 years, decaying to 234 T h ^{234}Th by alpha emission.

(a) What is the decay constant?

(b) What mass of uranium is required for an activity of 1.00 1.00 curie?