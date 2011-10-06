1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
Problem 43n
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 67-kg person accidentally ingests 0.35 Ci of tritium. (a) Assume that the tritium spreads uniformly throughout the body and that each decay leads on the average to the absorption of 5.0 keV of energy from the electrons emitted in the decay. The half-life of tritium is 12.3 y, and the RBE of the electrons is 1.0. Calculate the absorbed dose in rad and the equivalent dose in rem during one week. (b) The b- decay of tritium releases more than 5.0 keV of energy. Why is the average energy absorbed less than the total energy released in the decay?
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Physics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos