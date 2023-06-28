Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
Next problem
5:17 minutes
Problem 43e
Textbook Question
What particle (a particle, electron, or positron) is emitted in the following radioactive decays? (a) 27 14SiS 27 13 Al; (b) 238 92U S 234 90Th; (c) 74 33As S 7434Se.
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
1:30m
Watch next
Master
Intro
with a bite sized video explanation from
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
04:17
Units of Measure: Scientific Measurements & SI System
ProEdify
1134
6
2
03:18
Introduction to Units & the SI System
Patrick Ford
4004
87
1
06:06
Metric Prefixes
Patrick Ford
2102
50
4
07:40
Metric Prefixes and Conversions
turdfurg67
275
1
04:49
Dimensions and Units
Robert Cruikshank
299
3
04:28
Physical Quantities and Units (Crash Course) | Measurement | Physics | GCE O-Level
Cognito Academy
400
1
05:18
Scientific Notation
Patrick Ford
1103
25
02:55
Rewriting in Scientific Notation
Patrick Ford
766
21
2
01:30
Intro
Pearson
761
17
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.