Hydrogen atoms are placed in an external magnetic field. The protons can make transitions between states in which the nuclear spin component is parallel and antiparallel to the field by absorbing or emitting a photon. What magnetic-field magnitude is required for this transition to be induced by photons with frequency 22.7 MHz?
