Radioactive isotopes used in cancer therapy have a 'shelf-life,' like pharmaceuticals used in chemotherapy. Just after it has been manufactured in a nuclear reactor, the activity of a sample of 60Co is 5000 Ci. When its activity falls below 3500 Ci, it is considered too weak a source to use in treatment. You work in the radiology department of a large hospital. One of these 60Co sources in your inventory was manufactured on October 6, 2011. It is now April 6, 2014. Is the source still usable? The half-life of 60Co is 5.271 years.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro with a bite sized video explanation from