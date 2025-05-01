Problem 1a
A -L tank contains kg of helium at °C. The molar mass of helium is g/mol. How many moles of helium are in the tank?
Problem 1b
A -L tank contains kg of helium at °C. The molar mass of helium is g/mol. What is the pressure in the tank, in pascals and in atmospheres?
Problem 2a
Helium gas with a volume of L, under a pressure of atm and at °C, is warmed until both pressure and volume are doubled. What is the final temperature?
Problem 2b
Helium gas with a volume of L, under a pressure of atm and at °C, is warmed until both pressure and volume are doubled. How many grams of helium are there? The molar mass of helium is g/mol.
Problem 3
A cylindrical tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume of the tank to be changed. The tank originally contains m3 of air at a pressure of atm. The piston is slowly pulled out until the volume of the gas is increased to m3. If the temperature remains constant, what is the final value of the pressure?
Problem 6a
You have several identical balloons. You experimentally determine that a balloon will break if its volume exceeds L. The pressure of the gas inside the balloon equals air pressure ( atm). If the air inside the balloon is at a constant °C and behaves as an ideal gas, what mass of air can you blow into one of the balloons before it bursts?
Problem 9
A large cylindrical tank contains m3 of nitrogen gas at °C and Pa (absolute pressure). The tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume to be changed. What will be the pressure if the volume is decreased to m3 and the temperature is increased to °C?
Problem 13
If a certain amount of ideal gas occupies a volume V at STP on earth, what would be its volume (in terms of V) on Venus, where the temperature is °C and the pressure is atm?
Problem 18
At an altitude of m (a typical cruising altitude for a jet airliner), the air temperature is °C and the air density is kg/m3 . What is the pressure of the atmosphere at that altitude? (Note: The temperature at this altitude is not the same as at the surface of the earth, so the calculation of Example in Section doesn't apply.)
Problem 18.30b
Martian Climate. The atmosphere of Mars is mostly CO2 (molar mass 44.0 g/mol) under a pressure of 650 Pa, which we shall assume remains constant. In many places the temperature varies from 0.0°C in summer to -100°C in winter. Over the course of a Martian year, what are the ranges of (b) the density (in mol/m^3) of the atmosphere?
Problem 19
How many moles are in a -kg bottle of water? How many molecules? The molar mass of water is g/mol.
Problem 20
A large organic molecule has a mass of kg. What is the molar mass of this compound?
Problem 21a
Modern vacuum pumps make it easy to attain pressures of the order of atm in the laboratory. Consider a volume of air and treat the air as an ideal gas. At a pressure of atm and an ordinary temperature of K, how many molecules are present in a volume of cm3?
Problem 21b
Modern vacuum pumps make it easy to attain pressures of the order of atm in the laboratory. Consider a volume of air and treat the air as an ideal gas. How many molecules would be present at the same temperature but at atm instead?
Problem 23a
Consider an ideal gas at °C and atm. To get some idea how close these molecules are to each other, on the average, imagine them to be uniformly spaced, with each molecule at the center of a small cube. What is the length of an edge of each cube if adjacent cubes touch but do not overlap?
Problem 25a
What is the total translational kinetic energy of the air in an empty room that has dimensions m m m if the air is treated as an ideal gas at atm?
Problem 26a
A flask contains a mixture of neon (Ne), krypton (Kr), and radon (Rn) gases. Compare the average kinetic energies of the three types of atoms.
Problem 26b
A flask contains a mixture of neon (Ne), krypton (Kr), and radon (Rn) gases. Compare the root-mean-square speeds. (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element.)
Problem 30a
The atmosphere of Mars is mostly CO2 (molar mass g/mol) under a pressure of Pa, which we shall assume remains constant. In many places the temperature varies from °C in summer to °C in winter. Over the course of a Martian year, what are the ranges of the rms speeds of the CO2 molecules.
Problem 31a
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. What is the average translational kinetic energy of an oxygen molecule at a temperature of K?
Problem 31d
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. What is the momentum of an oxygen molecule traveling at this speed?
Problem 31e
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. Suppose an oxygen molecule traveling at this speed bounces back and forth between opposite sides of a cubical vessel m on a side. What is the average force the molecule exerts on one of the walls of the container? (Assume that the molecule's velocity is perpendicular to the two sides that it strikes.)
Problem 31g
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. How many oxygen molecules traveling at this speed are necessary to produce an average pressure of atm?
Problem 32
Calculate the mean free path of air molecules at atm and K. (This pressure is readily attainable in the laboratory; see Exercise .) As in Example , model the air molecules as spheres of radius m.
Problem 33
At what temperature is the root-mean-square speed of nitrogen molecules equal to the root-mean-square speed of hydrogen molecules at °C? (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element. The molar mass of H2 is twice the molar mass of hydrogen atoms, and similarly for N2.)
Problem 34a
Smoke particles in the air typically have masses of the order of kg. The Brownian motion (rapid, irregular movement) of these particles, resulting from collisions with air molecules, can be observed with a microscope. Find the root-mean-square speed of Brownian motion for a particle with a mass of kg in air at K.
Problem 37a
How much heat does it take to increase the temperature of mol of an ideal gas by K near room temperature if the gas is held at constant volume and is diatomic?
Problem 37b
How much heat does it take to increase the temperature of mol of an ideal gas by K near room temperature if the gas is held at constant volume and is monatomic?
Problem 39a
Compute the specific heat at constant volume of nitrogen (N2) gas, and compare it with the specific heat of liquid water. The molar mass of N2 is g/mol.
Problem 41a
For diatomic carbon dioxide gas (CO2, molar mass g/mol) at K, calculate the most probable speed .
Ch 18: Thermal Properties of Matter
