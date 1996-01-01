Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Modern vacuum pumps make it easy to attain pressures of the order of 10^-13 atm in the laboratory. Consider a volume of air and treat the air as an ideal gas. (b) How many molecules would be present at the same temperature but at 1.00 atm instead?

