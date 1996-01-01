A large cylindrical tank contains 0.750 m^3 of nitrogen gas at 27°C and 7.50 * 10^3 Pa (absolute pressure). The tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume to be changed. What will be the pressure if the volume is decreased to 0.410 m^3 and the temperature is increased to 157°C?
