21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases
Problem
For diatomic carbon dioxide gas (CO2, molar mass 44.0 g/mol) at T = 300 K, calculate (a) the most probable speed v_mp;
Relevant Solution
3m
