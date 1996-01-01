Channels
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
Problem
(a) What is the total translational kinetic energy of the air in an empty room that has dimensions 8.00 m * 12.00 m * 4.00 m if the air is treated as an ideal gas at 1.00 atm?
Relevant Solution
1m
